Live
- First Glimpse of 'The Raja Saab' Reveals Prabhas as Charming Lover Boy
- Tiff ends in shooting with country made gun
- Paris Olympics 2024: Ram Charan and PV Sindhu's Heartwarming Encounter Goes Viral
- Forensic report in Madanapalle fire incident may come in 10 days: DIG
- Govt will support publication of CNR’s writings, says CM Revanth
- Two more gates opened at Srisailam to release excess water downstream
- Players selected for State-level Badminton competitions
- Nandamuri Mokshagna’s debut set for September
- Tamil Rockers admin arrested by Kerala Cyber Crime Police
- Tirupati police arrest 4 kidnappers, rescue victim
Just In
Rachakonda cops launch cycle patrol for visible policing
Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu on Monday launched cycle patrols to prioritise visible policing and ensure swift justice for...
Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu on Monday launched cycle patrols to prioritise visible policing and ensure swift justice for the public. He directed the staff to incorporate cycle patrols along with blue colts and patrol cars within police station jurisdictions. Each police station has been allocated three to five cycles, and the staff began cycle patrolling on Monday.
Instructions were issued for local police station staff to conduct cycle patrols in their respective areas every morning and evening to enhance visible policing. This initiative aims to bring police services closer to the public and intensify patrolling efforts.
The Commissioner emphasised the increased role of female staff in field duties, ensuring they faced no difficulties. He praised their enthusiastic participation in blue colts, patrol cars, and cycle patrol duties.
Sudheer Babu also highlighted the role of SHE Teams in protecting women and assured strict action against those committing crimes against children and the elderly. The Commissioner noted the prompt response to complaints received through Dial 100 and 112.