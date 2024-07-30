Rachakonda cops launch cycle patrol for visible policing

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu on Monday launched cycle patrols to prioritise visible policing and ensure swift justice for the public. He directed the staff to incorporate cycle patrols along with blue colts and patrol cars within police station jurisdictions. Each police station has been allocated three to five cycles, and the staff began cycle patrolling on Monday.

Instructions were issued for local police station staff to conduct cycle patrols in their respective areas every morning and evening to enhance visible policing. This initiative aims to bring police services closer to the public and intensify patrolling efforts.

The Commissioner emphasised the increased role of female staff in field duties, ensuring they faced no difficulties. He praised their enthusiastic participation in blue colts, patrol cars, and cycle patrol duties.

Sudheer Babu also highlighted the role of SHE Teams in protecting women and assured strict action against those committing crimes against children and the elderly. The Commissioner noted the prompt response to complaints received through Dial 100 and 112.