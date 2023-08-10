Rachakonda police bust 2 drug rackets

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police on Wednesday busted two drug rackets and seized heroin, MDMA and opium from the arrested persons.

According to officials, in the first case, the police arrested Deepa Ram (24) of Kukatpally and seized 70 grams of heroin, MDMA drug, a motorcycle. They froze a bank account having a deposit of Rs. 3.21 lakh.

A native of Rajasthan, Ram had come to the city in 2021 and since then has been bringing the contraband from his home town and selling it for Rs. 8,000-10,000/gram in the city.

On a tip-off, the Special Operation Team (SOT), LB Nagar team, along with Chaitanyapuri police, apprehended Ram. In the other case, the police arrested Mahender Singh (40) of Adibatla.

They seized 2.25 kg of opium and a mobile phone from him. Singh, who is a native of Rajasthan, had grown opium plants at his farm in Rajasthan and brought them to the city. He sold opium to the local consumers, said a senior Rachakonda police officer.