Rachakonda police raids spa centres, arrest 40

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police raided spa centres on Saturday night and found that as many as seven of them were running illegally. Police arrested several people. Police said these spas were being operated without any permission or licence.

Chaitanyapuri police arrested over 40 people during the raids, including spa owners, managers, female staff, and some customers. K Saidulu, SHO of Chaitanyapuri, said that investigations are underway, and the absconding owners will also be arrested soon.

According to police, at Mojo Wellness Spa in Kothapet, police arrested 3 people including 1 male customer and 2 female staff, and owner absconding. At Sky Beauty & Spa, Kothapet 2 women arrested – an owner and a staff member. At Peaceful Family Salon & Spa, New Nagole, 7 persons were arrested – an owner, 5 female staff, and a male customer. At Brightness Beauty Spa, near Shivaji Statue – 6 people were arrested including manager, staff, and 2 male customers and a female owner was absconding.

At Lavi Beauty Spa, Sai Nagar Colony – 8 people were arrested including owner, staff, and 3 male customers. At Sri Elite Spa & Salon, Alkapuri – 4 people arrested - manager and staff. And at Visarizon Spa, near Nagole X-Road – 10 people were arrested including manager, a male customer, 8 female staff, and 1 female tele caller.

Police registered a case and shifted all those arrested to the police station. It was revealed that these centres had been operating illegally for a long time.

