Rachakonda Police Recover 591 Stolen Mobile Phones Worth Rs 2 Crore in 25 Days

In a significant achievement, the Rachakonda Police have successfully recovered 591 lost or stolen mobile phones valued at approximately ₹2 crore over the past 25 days. This success comes as the theft and loss of mobile devices continue to rise, prompting innovative measures to trace and recover stolen phones.

Under the guidance of Sri G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, special teams were formed as part of a coordinated effort involving the CCS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) teams from LB Nagar, Malkajgiri, and Bhongir, in collaboration with the IT Cell of Rachakonda. Utilizing the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, these teams were able to track and recover the stolen devices by uploading the IMEI numbers of reported lost phones.

The breakdown of the recovered mobile phones by each CCS team is as follows:

- *LB Nagar*: 339 phones

- *Malkajgiri*: 149 phones

- *Bhongir*: 103 phones

With this latest recovery, the total number of mobile phones recovered by the Rachakonda Police this year has reached an impressive 3,213, making Rachakonda the second highest in mobile phone recoveries after Hyderabad.

In a heartwarming event, the Commissioner of Police, G. Sudheer Babu, presided over a ceremony where the recovered phones were returned to their rightful owners. The recipients expressed immense gratitude and happiness, lauding the police department for its diligent efforts in reuniting them with their devices.

Commissioner Sudheer Babu commended the contributions of Sri V. Aravind Babu, DCP Crimes, and Sri M. Srinivasulu, ADCP Crimes, as well as the dedicated officers from the special teams and IT Cell. He encouraged them to sustain these efforts in the ongoing fight against mobile theft.

The teams operated under the guidance of Nodal Officer Sri M. Srinivasulu, ADCP Crimes, who oversaw the operations of the special teams formed within each CCS. The team members included:

*LB Nagar Team:*

- K. Narender, SIP

- Y. Mallikarjun, PC 10520

- J. Jawahar Lal, PC 10934

*Malkajgiri Team:*

- A. Satishwar Raj, ASI

- T. Raghumareddy, PC 5000

- Ch. Ankam Rao, PC 10211

- P. Srinivas, PC 10216

*Bhongir Team:*

- V. Madhusudhan Reddy HC 835

- S. Srinivasan, HC 233

- Sk. Mohmad, PC 2958

- P. Saidulu, ARPC 3908

This proactive initiative showcases the Rachakonda Police's commitment to enhancing public safety and trust through effective policing and technology integration























