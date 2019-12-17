Rachakonda: SHE Teams train in cyber security

Rachakonda: Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Monday initiated a session on Cyber Security and Women and Children Online safety for the Rachakonda SHE team members at the Commissionerate at Neredmet.

Speaking on the occasion, the CP explained about social media safety like True Caller, Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, dos and don'ts on sharing personal info in social media. The SHE teams were instructed to explain these issues in their awareness programmes at schools and colleges level and also give cyber safety tips to the participants at such sessions. He suggested to them that if any cybercrime was reported against women and children, data should not be deleted so that evidence could be used help crack the case.

The Rachakonda Commissionerate has entered into an MoU with Cyber Peace Foundation and will soon release awareness pamphlets. It will also contain DO's and DON'Ts related to crimes against women in cyber world as well as best practices in using internet and social media.

During the training session, IL Narasimharao of Cyber Peace Foundation, a cybercrime expert himself, explained to the staff about cyber threats and finance-related frauds. He especially explained to them safeguards to be followed to prevent cybercrimes against women and children.

Harinath, ACP, Cyber Crimes, delivered a lecture on cyber security and cybercrime investigation and discussed some case studies which were successfully investigated. After training, a Q&A session was conducted which further enlightened the SHE teams and staff. Saleema, Addl DCP, in-charge of SHE teams, sensitised the teams about their duties related to safety of women and children.