Radium indicators installed on temple road

Habsiguda: Traffic CI Kasi Viswanadh responded to the complaint lodged by TRS leader Bannala Praveen to take measures at Abhayanjaneya Swamy Temple located at highway from Habsiguda to Uppal. CI attached radium pipes with indications at the turnings near temple. Bannala thanked Kasi Viswanadh for responding and clearing the issue.
31 Dec 2019 12:59 PM GMT