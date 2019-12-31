Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Radium indicators installed on temple road

Radium indicators installed on temple road
Highlights

Traffic CI Kasi Viswanadh responded to the complaint lodged by TRS leader Bannala Praveen to take measures at Abhayanjaneya Swamy Temple located at...

Habsiguda: Traffic CI Kasi Viswanadh responded to the complaint lodged by TRS leader Bannala Praveen to take measures at Abhayanjaneya Swamy Temple located at highway from Habsiguda to Uppal. CI attached radium pipes with indications at the turnings near temple. Bannala thanked Kasi Viswanadh for responding and clearing the issue.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade31 Dec 2019 12:59 PM GMT

Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade

160 terrorists killed and 102 arrested in J-K in 2019, decrease in local youths joining militancy: DGP
160 terrorists killed and 102 arrested in J-K in 2019, decrease...
IAS Somesh Kumar to be new Chief Secretary of Telangana
IAS Somesh Kumar to be new Chief Secretary of Telangana
From New York to Canberra: 2020 New Year preparations across the world
From New York to Canberra: 2020 New Year preparations across the...
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year celebrations
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year...


Top