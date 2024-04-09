Raghunandan Rao alleges Venkatrami Reddy name emerged in phone tapping case

Hydetabsd: The Phone-tapping has become a sensation in Telangana. The investigation reveals that there are politicians involved in it. The occurrence of such incidents in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana has become a hot topic of discussion in the political circles. The ruling Congress party has ordered the top police officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

It was at this moment that Raghunandan Rao, former MLA of Dubbaka, made key comments. Raghunandan Rao alleged that money laundering was done in the phone tapping case. He said that the name of Raja Pushpa Venkatrami Reddy is being heard in the case. Radhakishan Rao said that money has been sent to Venkatrami Reddy. ED was asked to investigate based on Radhakishan Rao's statement. Raghunandan Rao questioned how Venkatrami Reddy got so many thousands of crores. He told the authorities to carry out a full investigation on the assets of Venkatrami Reddy. On this occasion, he said that Venkataramireddy, who is facing allegations, is not eligible to contest as MP