Rahul demoralising armed forces: BJP
Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also party in-charge of Ladakh and J&K, took strong exception to the flagrantly misplaced and “anti-national” statements being given by scenario Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the Sino-Indian China relations.
In a statement on Saturday, he lambasted Rahul Gandhi for misleading the people of Ladakh by creating baseless fear among them and also by saying that China has occupied Indian land. Chugh said under the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not even a single inch of land has gone to China. “In fact it was during the times of the Congress that China encroached on the Indian territory while the then Congress-led government sat quietly on the matter”, he added.
He said the statements given by Rahul Gandhi would only help demoralise the security forces that have been guarding the borders at the cost of their lives. Unfortunately, a senior Congress leader coming from the Gandhi family is raking up undue controversies on the Indo-China border to play cheap political games.