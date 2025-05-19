Rahul expresses grief over city fire accident

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over the news of fire accident at Gulzar Houz.

He expressed condolences to the bereaved families. “The news of several people dying and many getting injured in the massive fire in Hyderabad, Telangana is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this difficult time and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Meanwhile, shocked over the fire mishap in the Old City, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge called Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the phone and inquired about the details of the incident. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also briefed AICC incharge Mallikarjun Kharge of the situation. CM explained to him about the rescue efforts being undertaken by police and fire service wings. He also apprised Kharge of the situation at the accident site, close monitoring of the relief operations and the deployment of a group of ministers to the accident site to inspect the situation.