Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at Modi, says they are convinced of knowing everything

Hyderabad: If you believed in anger, hatred, arrogance, you would be sitting in a BJP meeting and I would be doing ‘mann ki baat’," former AICC President Rahul Gandhi said in San Francisco.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the United States on Wednesday Rahul said India was being run by a group of people who were 'absolutely convinced' that they knew everything. They could sit down with God and explain things, Rahul Gandhi said adding that the prime minister is 'one such specimen'.

He said, "I think if you sat Modiji down next to God, Modiji would start explaining to God how the universe works. Right? And God would get confused that what have I created. These are funny things but this is what is going on. There's a group of people who understands everything. They can explain science to scientists, history to historians, warfare to the Army.. And at the heart of it is mediocrity, they actually don't understand anything. Because in life, you can not understand anything if you are not ready to listen," Rahul Gandhi said.