Rahul is the beacon of hope for India, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Ministers, Congress MPs and party activists celebrated the birthday of Rahul Gandhi with gusto, highlighting him as the next Prime Minister at the event held at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday. In his message on social media platform X, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy referred to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha as ‘the beacon of hope for India’, expressing admiration for his dedication to the people of the nation.

Revanth Reddy went on to describe Rahul Gandhi as a soldier fighting for India, and an inspiration for those who truly love the country. He lauded Gandhi for his unwavering commitment, compassion, and intellect, calling him one of the finest human beings he has ever met. The post also emphasised that Rahul Gandhi’s love for the people should be recognized not just in India but across the world. Revanth urged citizens to understand the depth of Gandhi’s dedication and his vision for India.

The occasion saw participation from Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Goud, PCC leader Dr P Vinay Kumar and others. The Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka cut a specially made cake along with the sanitation workers. The celebrations continued with a community feast (Sahapankti Bhojanam), where the leaders and workers shared a meal in unity. The highlight of the event came as the workers extended blessings to Rahul Gandhi, expressing their hope that he would one day lead the nation as the Prime Minister, following in the footsteps of his grandmother, Indira Gandhi and his father, Rajiv Gandhi.