Railway and Bus stations in Hyderabad crowded ahead of Dussehra festival

Ahead of Dussehra, there was a significant increase in the number of commuters at railway stations, bus stations, and city suburbs in Hyderabad. Trains and buses departing from Hyderabad to various destinations were crowded, leading many city dwellers to use their own vehicles for travel. The occasion of Saddula Bathukamma on Sunday and Dussehra on Monday made the people in large number to go to their hometowns.



Mahatma Gandhi and Jubilee bus stations experienced heavy traffic as passengers traveled to different parts of Telugu states. Buses going from Uppal, LB Nagar, Mehidipatnam, and other areas to the districts were also crowded.



To address the rush of Dussehra commuters, the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) made arrangements to operate more than 5,250 buses. This included over 1,700 additional buses in addition to the regular daily fleet of 3,500 buses. The rush of passengers was expected to continue for another three days.



Railway stations such as Nampally, Secunderabad, and Kachiguda also faced congestion as trains departing to various destinations were jammed. Due to reservations being booked well in advance for regular trains, many passengers resorted to general coaches, resulting in even the regular bogies for distant places being full.



To accommodate the increased number of passengers, South Central Railway arranged for about 600 additional services until Sankranti. Special trains were organized on routes with high passenger traffic, including Hyderabad to Kakinada, Narsapur, Tirupati, Kurnool, Visakha, Bhubaneswar, and other places.