Rain alert: Be on your toes, CM tells officials

Hyderabad: Following a heavy downpour in Hyderabad city, the public life has been thrown out of gear on Thursday, and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to be on high alert. The local civics authorities have been asked to take necessary relief measures and ensure people do not face any hardships due to heavy rain in the city.

As the reports said that low lying areas have been flooded due to sudden downpour in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to review the situation from time to time and take appropriate measures to avoid inconvenience to the dwellers in the low lying areas. GHMC, police, HYDRA and other departments were asked to work in coordination to ensure that there is no water logging on the roads, traffic jams and power outages. The energy authorities were already resolving complaints on power supply and restoring the services immediately.

The civics authorities have been asked to take up necessary relief measures in the flooded colonies in the low-lying areas and the traffic police address vehicular traffic problems in rain hit areas to reach the commuters of their homes early. The District Collectors, police officers and officers of all departments are also put on high alert in the wake of heavy rains, gusty winds and hailstorms reported in many districts.