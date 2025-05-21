Rain Brings Relief to Hyderabad, More Expected Till May 27

Several parts of Hyderabad and its surrounding regions recorded moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday, offering a significant drop in temperatures and raising humidity levels. According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society, the heaviest rainfall in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits was recorded at BHEL Factory in Ramachandrapuram, which received 36.3 mm of rainfall between 8:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Patancheru registered 31.0 mm, while Gachibowli recorded 25.0 mm. Other rainfall figures included 22.3 mm at Malakpet and 21.0 mm at Lingampally. The rainfall was spread across multiple GHMC circles.

Reports showed 20.0 mm rainfall at Moosarambagh, 18.5 mm in Asmangadh, and 17.8 mm in Malkajgiri. Other areas such as R.C. Puram and Himayatnagar also recorded between 17 and 16 mm.

Despite no measurable rain recorded during the early hours of the day, the showers began intensifying in the afternoon and continued till late evening, causing traffic delays in some areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius for the city—a deviation of 6.6 degrees below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, showing a slight dip of 1.4 degrees.

The IMD forecast predicts continued rainfall activity for the next seven days. For Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise slightly to a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius with minimums around 25 degrees Celsius, but intermittent rainfall is still likely. The trend of cloudy skies and periodic thundershowers or thunderstorms is forecast to persist through May 27.