Rain triggers water-logging in parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rain continued to create havoc in the twin cities. According to the civic and police officials on Sunday, given the rainfall in the city, the GHMC emergency monsoon teams swung into action in various areas.

The GHMC Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing has appealed to the public to plan their commute accordingly given the rain. Citizens can reach out to the grievances helpline 040-29555500. Around 300 rain-related complaints were received on the helpline and almost all were solved, the civic body said.

The Hyderabad police, in coordination with the GHMC teams, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are on standby to meet any eventuality. The police have deployed traffic and law and order (L&O) officers for night duties, having equipped them with raincoats, shoes, and other disaster management equipment like ropes, pumps, said a senior officer. As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society data, Sivarampally received the highest rainfall of 50 mm followed by Bahadurpura (26.8 mm). Kanchanbagh (23 mm), Indiranagar (22 mm) and Karvan (18 mm). Residents of Ganesh Nagar, West Marredpally, Picket, Seetharampuram, Rasoolpura, Padmanabha Colony, Bowenpally and Serilingampally had to face water-logging problems as heavy rain continued to make drains overflow. The locals blamed negligence of the civic body for not taking up nala-cleaning work in summer, which aggravated overflow of drains, and caused water-longing.