Rains: Holiday declared for schools, colleges tomorrow

Hyderabad: In wake of a yellow alert by IMD, the authorities have announced a holiday on Monday. The Hyderabad Collector took the decision in wake of heavy rains, following a review meeting with the higher officials.

The continuous drizzle for almost 24-hours has soaked the City impacting those going to workplaces and schools on Saturday. The IMD forecast moderate spell in all its Zones and an advisory to stay safe and indoors. The IMD issued a yellow alert and cautioned that Hyderabad may witness moderate to heavy rains in the City and surrounding areas over the next 24-hours.

The weather conditions on Saturday suggested that the low-pressure over the west-central and adjoining northwest observed on August 30, intensified into a depression in the morning hours on Saturday. The system is likely to move in a west or northwest direction.

The IMD while issuing a yellow alert to Hyderabad said that the heavy rainfall was likely at isolated places. Localised water logging traffic congestion (20-30 mins more travel time) and danger of electrocution due to unsecured power lines.

Restricted movement

Necessary advisory may be issued by the Municipal Corporation for displaying the warnings and necessary action for clearing water. Advisory will be issued for road and rail and traffic departments for traffic regulation. Response force may be advised to take necessary action,” the India Meteorological Department suggested. Similarly the yellow alert was sounded for neighbouring districts of Yadadri-Buvanagiri, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri.