Rains play havoc in Telangana

Hyderabad: Heavy rains battered many parts of hthrowing normal life out of gear in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad and Gadwal districts. Road connectivity in several villages was cut off as bridges were breached and in some places flood water was overflowing on the culverts and small barrages on rivers.

An RTC bus got stuck in the flood waters at Moinabad in Vikarabad district and passengers inside the bus had to spend anxious moments for at least one hour until the disaster management teams came to their rescue.

Due to incessant rains for the last 24 hours, Nizamabad district officials announced holidays for all educational institutions. Irrigation officials lifted four gates of Sriram Sagar which have been receiving heavy inflows from the catchment areas. Railway stations, bus stations, local markets and low lying areas were flooded with rainwater. Pulang rivulet in Bodhan town was overflowing and people have been advised not to venture out of their homes.

Farmers bore the brunt of heavy rains as the standing crops were damaged due to floods in Sadashivnagar, Bhiknur, Bibipet and Rajampet mandals in Kamareddy district. Agriculture officials asked the farmers to furnish the details of withered crops in the rains for the last two days to provide immediate relief. Vehicular movement came to a standstill in Brahmanapally, Chandapur, Tekriyual and Kalojiwadi due to overflowing of the local rivulets.



Denizens in Korutla and Metpally in Jagtial district struggled to come out of their homes after the road filled with flood water.

The highest rainfall of 10.1 cm has been reported from Gandhari mandal of Kamareddy district, followed by Pulkal in Sangareddy (9 cm), Chilipchad in Medak (8.8 cm) and Mominpet in Vikarabad registered 7.7 cm rainfall.

The IMD predicted that Wednesday and Thursday will also be a wet day as heavy rains are likely to lash northern Telangana districts due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal. The IMD officials issued an advisory to the citizens to be prepared for rain havoc in the next three days.