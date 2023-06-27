Live
Rajiv Gandhi stadium at Uppal in Hyderabad to host two world cup matches of Pakistan
As per the schedule released by the International Cricket Council (ICC), there will be three league matches of the ICC 50 over World Cup in Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal.
Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host three ICC World Cup matches including two matches of Pakistan in October this year.
The Pakistan team will be playing two matches with the qualifiers. The Pakistan team will play first match with qualifier 1 on October 6 and with qualifier 2 on October 12.
Similarly, New Zealand will also be playing one match at RGIS with qualifier 1 on October 9.
Unfortunately, the cricket lovers from the city will not be seeing a Team India match in the World Cup.
The first match will be between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi stadium on October 5. While the two semifinals will be played at Wankhede in Mumbai on November 15 and at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16. The finals will be held at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.