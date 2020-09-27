Ramannakunta lake of Hyderabad: Foul smell, mosquito stings back again

Secunderabad: Once again Ramannakunta lake has become a threat to residents residing over here and complained that they are facing this overflowing issue whenever there is a heavy downpour. The 7-acre lake is now covered with water hyacinth plant.

Due to the recent downpour, areas like Maruthi Nagar, Seetharampuram, Ganesh Nagar, Soujanya Colony, and New City Colony, all of which are located on the low-lying side of the lake, are mostly affected. Almost 500 residents reside around the lake.

"Laying of water sewage pipeline was started but the works were stopped half-way. This issue was brought to the authorities concerned but in vain. For the past several weeks due to heavy downpour, lake water mixed with sewage is entering lanes and our houses too," said Srikanth, a resident of Bapuji Nagar.

"Lake has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and also sewage water along with lake water is entering into streets and houses. Due to the recent heavy downpour over here we are spending sleepless nights as water from the lake often enters our homes. We want a permanent solution," said Salama Begum, a resident of Soujanya Colony.

K Pandu Yadav, the SCB ward member-6, said, "Rs 80 lakh works were completed last March. The pipeline is to be laid from the Old Bowenpally GHMC limits to Bapuji Nagar, Ramannakunta. Only 50 per cent of works got completed due to e-tendering delay and that tender was cancelled.

Once again fresh e-tendering will be called for soon. The total estimated cost sanctioned for the project Rs 3.5 crore and out of which Rs 2.95 crore would be given by the state government next month. The remaining Rs 1 crore would be given by the central government."

Once sewage pipeline is laid in Old Bowenpally limits, around 500 residents who reside around the lake would get rid of the stink and mosquito menace permanently. With the help of the pipeline, the sewage water would be diverted to the open nala near Philips godown, Bowenpally.

After finishing laying of the pipeline, works would be take up to remove hyacinth from the lake. Thereafter, the lake would be filled up the rainwater, added Pandu Yadav.