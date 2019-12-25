Ramanthapur: Liquor sales begin right at 6 am

Ramanthapur: While social activists and women organisations have been holding protest demanding prohibition of liquor sale to curb crimes against women, indiscriminate sale of liquor is going on right from 6 am daily in some parts of the city.

With mushrooming of belt shops in and around Ramanthapur at places like Church Colony, Lakshminarayana Colony and Srinagar Colony, all the roads lead to these shops for those addicted to alcohol. It is allegedly being made available in a tea shop in Church Colony. The morning walkers and vehicle-riders touching the Church Colony have to put up with the inconvenience of coming face to face with drunkards as early as 6 am.

The drunks go stumbling on the pathway and make it difficult for road-users to move, causing both embarrassment and hardship to them, especially for women. Liquor is also allegedly being made available from two houses in Lakshminarayana Colony and Srinagar Colony, despite frequent raids by the Prohibition and Excise department staff. Those addicted to liquor are being looted by such sales from tea shops and houses, point some residents of these colonies.



Some residents while speaking to The Hans India expressed anguish over the indiscriminate sale of liquor from belt shops, tea shops and houses. They demanded that the department take strong action against those involved in such liquor sales and also to shut belt shops.

By B N shayttii