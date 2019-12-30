Trending :
Ramanthapur: Rally held in support of Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens

In support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), NVSS Prabhakar, a former MLA of BJP, led a rally here on Sunday.

Ramanthapur: In support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), NVSS Prabhakar, a former MLA of BJP, led a rally here on Sunday.

Hundreds of youth, senior citizens, women and BJP workers participated in the rally. The rally started from Shivaji statue and passed through Sardar Vallabhai statue and culminated in meeting at Bharathamatha statue.

Addressing the gathering, Prabhakar said, "No single line is against Indian Muslims in the CAA. This NRC will certainly help the government weed out illegal migrants from different countries whose visas expired and also to identify the people who are indulging in anti-national activities."

