Live
- Devotees Celebrate Bonala Festival with Special Puja at Uppuguda Temple
- QIP fundraising hits 5-year high, SBI’s Rs 20,000 crore issue receives 4 times bids
- PM Modi announces Rs 15,000 incentive for first-time private sector employees at Motihari rally
- Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie Remuneration Is Turning Heads
- India vs England: Will Bumrah and Pant Play in the 4th Test? Latest Injury Updates
- 'Numbers speak louder than noise': BJP slams Congress for 'lies' on economy
- Amla Showdown: Which Form Packs the Most Health Punch – Raw, Powdered, or Dried?
- OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Agent: Sam Altman Says “You Can Feel the AGI”
- AP to play key role in Vikasit Bharat 2047, says Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan
- Training programme held for farmers
Ramya Rao Inaugurates National Silk Expo 2025
Highlights
TPCC campaign joint convenor Ramya Rao inaugurated the 7-day National Silk Expo 2025 at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Organized by...
TPCC campaign joint convenor Ramya Rao inaugurated the 7-day National Silk Expo 2025 at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.
Organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala, the exhibition showcases a vibrant collection of handmade silk sarees, cotton wear, and handloom creations from across India. Rao emphasized the importance of such platforms in connecting women with authentic, artisanal fashion.
Organiser Jayesh Kumar highlighted the expo’s aim to promote weavers and eliminate middlemen by offering pure silk and cotton products directly to customers. The exhibition runs until 21st July, from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, supporting traditional craftsmanship and sustainable fashion.
Next Story