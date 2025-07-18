Ramya Rao Inaugurates National Silk Expo 2025

TPCC campaign joint convenor Ramya Rao inaugurated the 7-day National Silk Expo 2025 at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Organized by Jagdishwar Hastkala, the exhibition showcases a vibrant collection of handmade silk sarees, cotton wear, and handloom creations from across India. Rao emphasized the importance of such platforms in connecting women with authentic, artisanal fashion.

Organiser Jayesh Kumar highlighted the expo’s aim to promote weavers and eliminate middlemen by offering pure silk and cotton products directly to customers. The exhibition runs until 21st July, from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, supporting traditional craftsmanship and sustainable fashion.