Random tests of international passengers, face mask mandated at RGIA

Hyderabad: In view of a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases in neighboring countries, especially China, the government has initiated measures to tackle the looming threat of Covid in the State. A random sample collection of incoming international passengers has begun at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and the airport authorities have also mandated wearing of masks and have started to thermally screen passengers among placing other protocols.

According to official sources, the airport authorities are eyeing passengers coming from China and other countries and a random sample testing, through RT-PCR, is being done at airport for such international passengers because of the recent surge in cases in some parts of the world. The Centre has also advised states to send in as many samples as possible for genome-sequencing in order to identify new variants of Covid, especially the Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which is driving the Covid surge in China.

The random sample testing initially eyed 2 per cent of arriving international passengers and officials state that they are identifying symptomatic passengers including those who have cold and fever and are committed to tackle the pandemic by taking appropriate measures.

Moreover, the airport management has also initiated thermal screening of passengers and has mandated wearing facial masks in its premises. The State administration on the other hand is sending positive samples for genome sequencing in order to keep a track of the newly identified variants, as per Union Health Ministry's guidelines.

"The Health Ministry has also mandatorised international passengers to fill-up 'Air Suvidha' forms which requires details of RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to travel or proof of complete vaccination for passengers coming from the countries where the variant has already been detected, including China, Japan and other countries where a high number of Covid cases are being reported,".

It has been found that a new and highly transmissible BF.7 strain of the Omicron variant is behind a wider surge of Covid infections in China and other

countries.