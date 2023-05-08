Live
Ranga Reddy district magistrate's daughter dies in Texas firing, efforts on to repatriate body
Highlights
In a firing at a shopping mall in Texas on Saturday daughter of Ranga Reddy district magistrate Tatikonda Aiswarya is among the eight people who died
The efforts are being made to bring the body to Hyderabad.

According to details, an assailant opened fire at a shopping mall, which led to death of eight people and injuring seven others at north of the city of Dallas in the United States.
According to details, an assailant opened fire at a shopping mall, which led to death of eight people and injuring seven others at north of the city of Dallas in the United States.
However, the assailant was shot dead by police as part of rescue operations.
