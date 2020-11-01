Ranga Reddy: National Unity Day observed

Ranga Reddy: On the occasion of the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) was observed and an integrity pledge was taken by the Cyberabad Police on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge to a gathering of officers. Speaking on the occasion, Sajjanar said the day was also observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) across the country. "A humble tribute to the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the pioneer of national unity and integrity, on his birth anniversary. Tributes to great Sardar Patel on his Jayanti," he said. "A truly great social leader, his work was characterised by excellence. He has made his place in the history of our nation and in our hearts for eternity. He played an instrumental role in India's struggle for independence, is hailed even today for his contributions. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a key role in the Indian freedom movement. He is credited with uniting all 562 princely States of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India," he said.

Cyberabad traffic DCP S M Vijay Kumar, W & C S W DCP Anasuya, ADCPs Manikraj, Venkat Reddy, CAR HQ ACP Laxmi Narayana, Estate Officer ACP Santhosh Kumar and all other police personnel participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, National Unity Day was celebrated at the collectorate in Ranga Reddy district on Friday. Floral tributes were paid to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's picture by District Collector Amoi Kumar, Additional Collectors Harish and Pratik Jain.

On this occasion, the Collector said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was an Indian barrister, and a senior leader of the Indian National Congress who played a leading role in the country's struggle for independence and guided its integration into a united, independent nation.