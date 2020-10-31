Ranga Reddy ZP chief Anitha Harinath Reddy congratulates Kavitha
Hyderabad: District ZP Chairperson T Anitha Harinath Reddy, along with ZPTCs Tanvi Raju, Govidamma Gopal Reddy, Vishala Shravan, Kale Srikanth met Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday and congratulated her after taking oath as the MLC of Nizamabad. She was elected as the MLC of Nizamabad local bodies quota after securing a record 89% of the total votes polled during the polling on October 9. The results of which were announced on October 12.
