Rangareddy: CM KCR’s legacy will remain unparalleled, says Mahmood Ali

Rangareddy : In a resounding endorsement of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his transformative leadership, State Home Minister Mahmood Ali praised the Chief Minister’s remarkable achievements in elevating Telangana to the forefront of the country. He said that there are no leaders better than KCR in the nation and that his legacy will remain unparalleled.

On Wednesday, Mahmood Ali and Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy distributed Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Laxmi cheques to 313 beneficiaries in the Jalpalli municipality jurisdiction. They also provided battery-powered vehicles to 80 disabled individuals and gave the tailor machines to 180 women. The Home Minister emphasised the pivotal role played by the CM in realising the dream of a separate State of Telangana, following 14 years of relentless struggle. He went on to applaud KCR’s unwavering commitment to the State’s development, a dedication that has propelled Telangana to the top of the nation’s rankings.

He also called upon the people to rally behind Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and urged the public to extend their support to KCR’s government once again. Mahmood Ali shared that KCR had set out to build a “Golden Telangana” even when the State faced numerous challenges, including farmer suicides, electricity shortages, and drought. KCR’s relentless determination has led to remarkable progress, with significant investments being made in the education sector, resulting in government schools that rival corporate institutions.

Sabitha Indra Reddy emphasised her commitment to addressing public issues and striving for comprehensive development. She urged the people to continue supporting the KCR government, which has made remarkable strides in areas such as housing and infrastructure development. She highlighted ongoing projects in the Jalpally municipality, including initiatives for clean drinking water, drainage systems, and street lighting. She also disclosed plans for the construction of roads and parking facilities in the vicinity of the Dargah, with funds worth Rs 14 crore.

The commitment of the CM and the Telangana government to various welfare programmes, including support for underprivileged children’s marriages through the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, was lauded by Minister Mahmood Ali. He disclosed that 61 crore rupees had been allocated to the Maheshwaram constituency over five years for these initiatives.