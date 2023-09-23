Rangareddy: Congress vows to take six guarantees to every household

Rangareddy : The Congress party in Shadnagar is leaving no stone unturned in its mission to bring the party back to power, promising to take the six guarantees announced by them to every household. TPCC General Secretary and Shadnagar Congress party in-charge, Veerlapalli Shankar, emphasised the importance of explaining these guarantees to the people in a bid to secure victory for Congress both at the Central and State levels.

A meeting convened at the local party office on Friday brought together leaders and workers from the Congress, NSUI, and Youth Congress. Veerlapalli Shankar reiterated the party’s commitment to standing with the underprivileged and working democratically.

Under the leadership of SC, ST, BC, minority, and women cells, leaders from Block Congress, Youth Congress, and NSUI are slated to explain the six guarantees to the residents of all villages in Shadnagar on September 25. The plan includes visiting every household and providing them with a sticker and guarantee card outlining the Congress party’s six welfare schemes.

Veerlapalli Shankar also emphasised the importance of raising awareness about what he referred to as fraudulent promises and corruption perpetrated by both the Central and State governments. He recalled the year 2004 when the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy announced transformative schemes like free electricity, farmer loan waivers, Arogyashri, and fee reimbursement during a padayatra. Shankar highlighted that the Congress party followed through on these promises for the welfare of the public.

The programme witnessed the participation of Congress party leaders, including Babar Ali Khan, Elagamoni Yadaiah, Balraj Goud, Srikanth Reddy, Chennaiah, Tirupati Reddy, Raghu, Paluri Jagadeeswar, Congress party presidents of respective mandals, Block Congress presidents, NSUI leaders, and many others.