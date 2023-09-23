Live
- A Riveting Psychological Thriller "Soulmate" Set to Premiere on Xfinite’s Eros Now on September 29
- Money key factor in choice of candidates in Bengal panchayat polls: Trinamool MLA
- Rahul Gandhi reaches Jaipur; to lay foundation of Congress headquarters building
- Flipkart Big Billion Days: Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra under Rs 1 lakh
- Kovind chairs first official meeting of 'one nation, one election' panel, discusses several points
- Micron’s Rs 22,500 cr plant to set a benchmark for India’s chip journey: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Delhi HC urges gender-sensitive lang in legal documents, pleadings
- ED files supplementary chargesheet in demonetisation scam
- Alliances in next elections will be decided by central leadership, reiterates Purandeswari
- Daily Forex Rates (23-09-2023)
Just In
Rangareddy District Collector Collector Harish reviews development projects in Ibrahimpatnam
In a concerted effort to expedite and oversee various developmental initiatives and address land-related issues in the Ibrahimpatnam constituency
Rangareddy : In a concerted effort to expedite and oversee various developmental initiatives and address land-related issues in the Ibrahimpatnam constituency, Rangareddy district collector Harish conducted a comprehensive review meeting at the Ibrahimpatnam Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) on Friday. It brought together key officials, including legislator Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, RDO Ananta Reddy, Tehsildars, and other concerned authorities.
The district collector stressed the importance of swiftly completing all pending development projects and emphasized the need for a proactive approach to ensure that these projects meet their intended objectives and benefit the local community.
The discussions covered a wide range of development works, highlighting the collective commitment to enhancing the socio-economic landscape of Ibrahimpatnam. With the collaboration of dedicated officials and lawmakers, the district aims to address crucial land-related issues and facilitate comprehensive development in the region.