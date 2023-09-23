Rangareddy District Collector Collector Harish reviews development projects in Ibrahimpatnam

Rangareddy : In a concerted effort to expedite and oversee various developmental initiatives and address land-related issues in the Ibrahimpatnam constituency, Rangareddy district collector Harish conducted a comprehensive review meeting at the Ibrahimpatnam Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) on Friday. It brought together key officials, including legislator Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, RDO Ananta Reddy, Tehsildars, and other concerned authorities.

The district collector stressed the importance of swiftly completing all pending development projects and emphasized the need for a proactive approach to ensure that these projects meet their intended objectives and benefit the local community.

The discussions covered a wide range of development works, highlighting the collective commitment to enhancing the socio-economic landscape of Ibrahimpatnam. With the collaboration of dedicated officials and lawmakers, the district aims to address crucial land-related issues and facilitate comprehensive development in the region.