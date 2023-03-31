RangaReddy district comes alive with Rama Navami celebrations

Rangareddy: Various temples across RangaReddy district held the Sri Sitaram Kalyan Mahotsav to celebrate Sri Rama Navami on Thursday. The festivities took place at several temples, including the Venkateshwara Swamy temple and Chaudammagutta Anjaneyaswamy temple in Shadnagar, Anantagiri temple, the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Eliminedu village of Ibrahimpatnam, and the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Gottimukkala village of Vikarabad. The celebrations not only allowed devotees to offer their prayers and seek blessings, but also fostered a sense of community and devotion.



In Shadnagar, the Sri Rama Navami celebrations at Venkateswara Swamy Temple of Janampeta saw the participation of former minister Dr P Shankar Rao, Ex TDP State President Bakkani Narshimulu, MLA Anjaiah Yadav, former MLA Pratap Reddy, BJP leaders Nelli Srivardhan Reddy, Ande Babaiah, ZPTC Venkatarami Reddy, VHP leader Bandaru Ramesh, Congress leader Chendi Tirupati Reddy, and thousands of people from Shadnagar. MLA Anjaiah Yadav remarked that it was heartening to see people from different backgrounds and political affiliations come together to celebrate and offer their prayers. Sri Rama Navami is an important festival in the Hindu calendar, and the participation of prominent leaders and members of the public sets an example of unity and harmony.

At the Ananthagiri temple of Vikarabad, the celestial wedding of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy was performed in great splendor, and a large number of devotees participated in the program. The temple trustee N. Padmanabham and Narender along with Vikarabad C I Srinivas and his family participated in the celebrations.

In the Ibrahimpatnam Constituency, the Sitaramula Kalyana Mahotsav created a spiritual atmosphere. Before the Kalyana Mahotsav, the idols of Lord Rama and Devi Sita were taken in a procession, providing an opportunity for devotees to participate in the celebrations and offer their prayers. MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy couple, BRS state leaders Manchireddy Prashant Kumar Reddy couple, and village sarpanch Ashok Vardhan Reddy couple performed the Kalyanam in the Sitaramula Kalyana Mahotsava held at the Anjaneyaswamy temple in Eliminedu village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal. MLA Manchireddy Kisan Reddy emphasized that such events not only bring people together in a spirit of devotion and community but also provide an opportunity to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of our society.

In Kothur, Municipal Chairperson Lavanya Devender Yadav participated in the Abhishekam of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Kalyanam Mahotsav at the Maruti Hanuman Temple in Kothur Municipality.