Rangareddy: International conference addresses global soil degradation crisis

Rangareddy : In an effort to combat the growing threat of soil degradation on a global scale, Telangana State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy inaugurated a three-day international conference at Kanha Shantivanam in the Nandigama mandal of Shadnagar constituency, Rangareddy district. The conference, titled “4 per 1000 Asia-Pacific Regional Conference,” brought together agriculture ministries and non-governmental organisations from 18 countries.

He emphasised the alarming statistics surrounding soil degradation, underlining its significant impact on global food security and environmental stability. He stressed that this issue poses a serious threat that cannot be ignored. The Minister explained that the conference focuses on climate change, the overall health of the earth, and the urgent need to protect and nurture our planet to ensure its sustainability for future generations.

He commended the efforts of the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in addressing soil and environmental concerns in the region. He emphasised the intricate nature of the soil, describing it as a complex living ecosystem that includes microbes, insects, and roots. Soil serves as a critical reservoir of water and nutrients, sustains biodiversity, and plays a pivotal role in regulating climate patterns.

The conference also highlighted the importance of sustainable agriculture practices, such as crop rotation and crop delay, in improving soil health and reducing erosion. Regular soil monitoring and testing to identify nutrient levels that enhance soil structure were discussed as essential strategies. Additionally, the conference tackled issues related to deforestation, pollution reduction, and sustainable waste management.

Minister Niranjan Reddy expressed gratitude to the international delegation for their participation and stressed that Kanha Shantivanam serves as a tangible example of successful soil conservation efforts. Distinguished attendees included Fiji’s Minister of Rural and Marine Development Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ralsevu Ditoka, Honorable Consul General of France Thierry Berthelot, Heartfulness Guide Ram Chandra Mission President Daji, Dr Paul Loo, Executive Secretary of the ‘4 per 1000’ Initiative, and Telangana Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan, among others.