Ranjith Reddy lashes out at Amit over his comments on KCR 

Rangareddy: Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy criticised Amit Shah, stating that he was unable to explain what the BJP had done for the State of Telangana and what their future plans were. He questioned whether the BJP had introduced at least five percent of welfare schemes in 21 States in the country, which the BRS government had introduced in Telangana under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. MLA's Kale Yadaiah, Metuku Anand, and Mahesh Reddy also criticized Amit Shah's comments during the Vijay Sankalp Sabha at Chevella on Sunday.

During the event, MP Ranjit Reddy stated that the central government was not concerned about Muslim reservations in Telangana. He further accused the BJP of attempting to ignite communal disharmony between religions in Telangana. He questioned why the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project was not given national status and why the government was not dissolved despite a paper leak in Gujarat 13 times. He also mentioned that the command control room in Telangana State strongly implements law and order, and central government has not provided a single rupee to the Kaleshwaram project. He added that Amit Shah could not tolerate the progress of the State, which led to his inappropriate comments on the BRS government. However, he stated that even if the Central government does not provide funds for the State's development, Telangana is being taken forward on the path of development under the leadership of CM KCR.

Chevella MLA Kale Yadaya claimed that Telangana State is the number one State in terms of peace and security in the country. He expressed confidence that the people of Telangana would not believe in BJP's attempt to divide religions and that CM KCR would once again become the Chief Minister of the State. ZPTC Marpalli Malathi Krishna Reddy, Mandal President Peddala Prabhakar, Ravinder Reddy, B Narsimlu, Fayaziddin, Shekhar, Sarpanchs of various villages, MPTCs, mandal presidents, leaders, and activists participated in the programme.