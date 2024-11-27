Live
Rashtrapati Nilayam celebrates 75th Constitution Day
The 75th Constitution Day of India was grandly celebrated at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bollarum on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: The 75th Constitution Day of India was grandly celebrated at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bollarum on Tuesday.
Around 2,800 students from various schools and colleges, such as CRPF Public School, Hakimpet; ZPHS Boys Alwal; Little Flower High School, Old Alwal; Saint Mary's High School, Devarayanjal, and a few more, attended the event. Additionally, students from Ambedkar Law College Bagh Lingampalli, Kasturba Gandhi College, Osmania University, Nizam College, Government Degree College Gajwel, Huzurabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Malkajgiri Political Science Department, and other educational institutions also participated.
A photo exhibition showcasing the making of the Indian Constitution and its key features was organised on Tuesday on the Nilayam premises. As part of the event, students and staff of Rashtrapati Nilayam collectively took the panch pran pledge. Following this, a quiz competition on the Constitution was held, and documentary films were shown to educate students about the making of the Indian Constitution. Additionally, CRPF high school students portrayed the roles of the Constitution's drafting members and explained their respective roles.