Rashtrapati Nilayam to remain closed till Dec 23

Hyderabad: Due to the visit and stay of President Droupadi Murmu as part of the annual Southern Sojourn for a short time in December, the Rashtrapati Nilayam will remain closed to visitors and the public.

Officials of the Nilayam appealed to all visitors to avoid visiting Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 10 to December 23. The regular visit will begin again from December 24. For more information, visitors can contact the Rashtrapati Nilayam Visitors Facilitation Centre at 040-29560518.

