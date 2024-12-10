Live
- Workshop on immunisation held
- Cloudflare Publishes Top Internet Trends for 2024
- A celebration of dignity and freedom
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Begin Three-Day Delhi and Jaipur Visit
- Thangalaan: Watch Vikram’s Flick On This OTT Platform
- Woman attempts suicide over harassment from loan App agents
- Supreme Court Issues Notices on Telangana Government's GO No. 46 for Constable Recruitment
- Vigilance sleuths inspect water plant
- Puppeteers outshine abroad, but dying in India
- INST researchers find promising materials for next-gen electronic devices
Just In
Rashtrapati Nilayam to remain closed till Dec 23
Highlights
Hyderabad: Due to the visit and stay of President Droupadi Murmu as part of the annual Southern Sojourn for a short time in December, the Rashtrapati...
Hyderabad: Due to the visit and stay of President Droupadi Murmu as part of the annual Southern Sojourn for a short time in December, the Rashtrapati Nilayam will remain closed to visitors and the public.
Officials of the Nilayam appealed to all visitors to avoid visiting Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 10 to December 23. The regular visit will begin again from December 24. For more information, visitors can contact the Rashtrapati Nilayam Visitors Facilitation Centre at 040-29560518.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS