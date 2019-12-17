Trending :
RBVRR college holds alumni meet at Narayanaguda

Hyderabad: RBVRR Women's college at Narayanaguda organised "Alumnae Fest" in the college auditorium on Saturday. The alumni of the college were welcomed by NSS and NCC teams.

The function started by lighting a lamp by Principal Dr K Sarada along with vice principal Dr J Achyutha Devi secretary cum correspondent Prof. K Sudarshan Reddy and secretary of Alumni Association Venkamma.

The principal extended a warm welcome to the alumni and thanked them for attending the event in spite of their busy schedule. The fest continued with the cultural programmes. The main attraction of the fest was the colorful stalls around the campus. The programme ended with the vote of thanks.

