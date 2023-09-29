Rebel trouble delays Cong list: Entry of leaders from BRS, BJP upset equations in few seats

Hyderabad: Is the Congress party delaying announcement of the list of party candidates for the ensuing Assembly polls anticipating the problem of rebels who may play spoilsport? If the happenings in the party are any indication, then the answer is big ‘Yes’.

With the reports that the party had gained popularity among the voters and since it still has a strong cadre which could create an impact in about 40 seats across the state, the number of aspirants this time was on the high side. On the other, the party has also been admitting many people who had quit the BRS or BJP with assurances of giving them tickets. This has led to a tough competition for the tickets. Hence, the TPCC is learnt to have told the party high command not to announce the list without talking to the possible disgruntled candidates and convincing them.

It is learnt that former AICC president Rahul Gandhi has been tasked to handle the issue. Rahul, sources said, had already called all such people to Delhi for one-on-one meeting.

For example, the party leadership had promised Malkajgiri Assembly seat to BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumanta Rao who joined the Congress. This led to stiff opposition from Medchal DCC president N Sridhar who raised a banner of revolt and threatened to contest as an independent. Following this, Revanth Reddy took him to New Delhi and arranged a meeting with Rahul Gandhi. Rahul is said to have convinced him that he would be given MLC ticket.

Meanwhile, the Congress was in the process of finalising the list of candidates for the Assembly elections. It is said that though some senior leaders were aspiring for tickets, the reports with the AICC indicate that their chances of winning were not bright.

In some segments, those who joined the party recently were strong in those constituencies but this has led to anger among the flag-bearers of the party.



TPCC leader Patel Ramesh Reddy and former minister and senior leader R Damodar Reddy are lobbying for party ticket from Suryapet. In Khammam district, the race for tickets from Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy group and party senior leaders was intense. In view of this, party sources said that the list of candidates would not be announced till the house was put in order.