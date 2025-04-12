Redevelopment works: Trains shifted from Sec’bad to Charlapalli

Live
Hyderabad: Due to ongoing redevelopment work at Secunderabad Railway Station and in an effort to ease traffic congestion, South Central Railway (SCR) has temporarily decided to shift a few special trains from Secunderabad to Charlapalli.
This includes train no-07030 (Secunderabad – Agartala), will depart from Charlapalli at 4:40 pm and it will be affective from April 28, train no-05294 (Secunderabad-Muzaffarpur) will depart from Charlapalli at 4:05 pm and will be affective from May 1, train no-07221 (Secunderabad- Santragachi) will depart from Charlapalli instead from Secunderabad at 6:55 pm and will be affective from April 29 and train no-07051 (Hyderabad-Raxaul) will depart from Charlapalli instead from Secunderabad at 9:05 pm and will be affective from April 26.