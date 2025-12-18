Regency College hosts vintage French gourmet gala

Hyderabad: Final-year students of Regency College of Culinary Arts and Hotel Management, Irramanzil, hosted a Vintage-Themed French Gourmet Gala Lunch on December 17 at the Radiance Restaurant. The event showcased an elegant seven-course Table d’Hôte menu inspired by classical European cuisine and executed to professional fine-dining standards.

Such gourmet galas form a vital part of students’ academic journey, allowing them to conceptualise, plan and manage large-scale culinary operations.

The experience helps develop key skills in menu engineering, artistic presentation, time management and coordinated service, essential for careers in the global hospitality sector.

The event featured over 50 varieties of charcuterie, a refined cheese display, a Scandinavian Smörgåstårta, artisan bread, and curated salads and hors d’oeuvres. A highlight was the Butter Swan Sculpture, carved from 10 kilograms of butter, demonstrating exceptional technical skill and creativity under the guidance of chef Naga Manikanta.

Distinguished guests included Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner and chefs Naveen Nagaraj and Rizwan Abdul Khader from the Telangana Chefs Association. Principal P Ramesh Kumar Reddy praised the students’ professionalism, underscoring the college’s commitment to experiential learning, culinary innovation and industry-ready hospitality training.