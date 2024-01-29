Live
Just In
Register complaint against actor Venkatesh and family members: Nampally Court
The court heard a complaint filed by a person named Nandakumar. Nandakumar in his complaint stated that Deccan Kitchen Hotel was demolished in defiance of court orders
Tollywood star hero Venkatesh was shocked by Nampally court. The court ordered to register a case against Venkatesh along with his family members including heroes Rana, Abhiram and brother Daggubati Suresh Babu. The court heard a complaint filed by a person named Nandakumar. Nandakumar in his complaint stated that Deccan Kitchen Hotel was demolished in defiance of court orders. He said that the building worth crores of rupees was destroyed and the furniture was taken away.
In the complaint, it has been stated that despite the court orders, it was demolished illegally. GHMC officials said that Venkatesh, Suresh Babu, Rana and Abhiram colluded with the police to demolish the hotel. He said that 60 private bouncers were hired and the hotel was destroyed due to which he got Rs 20 crores loss. He asked the court to take legal action against the culprits. In this order, the Nampally court has issued orders to register cases against Venkatesh and his family members.