Relax Yourselves with the Musical Therapy

Hyderabad: Musical Therapy by The Djembe Circle can be a fun and engaging way to connect with the people, group of 50 people from the city gathered in Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadigida to embrace themselves. The djembe is one of West Africa's best-known instruments. This goblet-shaped drum is traditionally carved from a single piece of African hardwood and topped with an animal skin as a drumhead. In western understanding, the drum belongs to the membranophone class of instruments in the percussion family.

“I have done my PhD in Musicology. I focus on healing mind and body with music. In my musical journey, I have found Djembe to be a wonderful instrument that connects people through rhythm and joy. The Djembe Circle aims to promote the magic of music to people of all ages. The Djembe Circle is known for drum circles conducted in India and the UK over the last 5 years. Our Djembe circles are known for building an opportunity to explore creativity and self-expression through music”, said Sai Kumar Founder of The Djembe Circle.

About Djembe

The Djembe Circle offer a wide range of benefits for both individuals and groups. Here are some of the key benefits:

Stress relief: Playing djembe drums and percussions can help to reduce stress and promote relaxation, as it requires focused concentration and deep breathing.

Socialization: The Djembe Circle provides a space for people to come together and connect through music, fostering a sense of community and belonging.

Team building: The Djembe Circle can be used as a team-building exercise, as they require collaboration and communication between participants to create a cohesive rhythm.

Creativity: The Djembe Circle offers an opportunity to explore creativity and self-expression through music, without the need for formal training or musical expertise.

Physical exercise: Playing drums and percussion instruments can be a physically demanding activity, providing a low-impact form of exercise and promoting cardiovascular health.

Mindfulness: The Djembe Circle can be a form of meditation, as the rhythmic sound and repetition of drumming can help to calm the mind and promote mindfulness.

Cultural awareness: The Djembe Circle often incorporate instruments and rhythms from different cultures, providing an opportunity to learn about and appreciate diverse musical traditions.

What to expect at The Djembe Circle

*Enjoy a little djembe medicine

*Connect with the beat, some rhythmic fun and games Learn both traditional and contemporary rhythm patterns

*'Weave' rhythms with other drummers and create something quite magical

*Relax with some freestyle 'go with the flow' drumming

*Enjoy the many benefits that group drumming brings to our health and well-being on all levels





