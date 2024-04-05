Renowned Telugu news reader Shanti Swaroop passes away in Hyderabad

Renowned Telugu news reader Shanti Swaroop passed away on Friday after being admitted to Yashoda Hospital in the city two days ago due to a heart attack. Shanti Swaroop, who became the first Telugu news reader, started reading news on television from November 14, 1983. Known for his unique style of reading news without a teleprompter, he was a familiar face in the Telugu households for many years until his retirement in 2011.

Shanti Swaroop received numerous accolades throughout his career, including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. He leaves behind his wife and two sons. The Telugu public will always remember him fondly for his contribution to the world of news reading.