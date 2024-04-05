Live
- Realty sector stocks top-performing sector of FY24
- 'Enemy knows this is New India', says PM Modi in Rajasthan's Churu
- BJP aims to repeat win in K'taka's Dakshina Kannada LS seat
- Vellampally Srinivasa Rao takes part in birth anniversary celebrations of Babu Jagjivan Ram
- Congress manifesto for 2024 polls: Mahalakshmi for women, MSP guarantee for farmers, pledge to abolish Agnipath scheme
- Nijam Gelavali program held in Betamcherla
- Vidaa Muyarchi: Ajith Pulls Off His Own Stunts in Daring Car Chase!
- SC stays Allahabad HC order striking down UP Madarsa Act, 2004
- Racer Akshay Gupta sole Indian driver for Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie, signs deal with Mertens Motorsport
- India Plans New AI Law to Safeguard Media and Content Creators: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Renowned Telugu news reader Shanti Swaroop passes away in Hyderabad
Renowned Telugu news reader Shanti Swaroop passed away on Friday after being admitted to Yashoda Hospital in the city two days ago due to a heart attack.
Renowned Telugu news reader Shanti Swaroop passed away on Friday after being admitted to Yashoda Hospital in the city two days ago due to a heart attack. Shanti Swaroop, who became the first Telugu news reader, started reading news on television from November 14, 1983. Known for his unique style of reading news without a teleprompter, he was a familiar face in the Telugu households for many years until his retirement in 2011.
Shanti Swaroop received numerous accolades throughout his career, including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. He leaves behind his wife and two sons. The Telugu public will always remember him fondly for his contribution to the world of news reading.
