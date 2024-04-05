  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Renowned Telugu news reader Shanti Swaroop passes away in Hyderabad

Renowned Telugu news reader Shanti Swaroop passes away in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

Renowned Telugu news reader Shanti Swaroop passed away on Friday after being admitted to Yashoda Hospital in the city two days ago due to a heart attack.

Renowned Telugu news reader Shanti Swaroop passed away on Friday after being admitted to Yashoda Hospital in the city two days ago due to a heart attack. Shanti Swaroop, who became the first Telugu news reader, started reading news on television from November 14, 1983. Known for his unique style of reading news without a teleprompter, he was a familiar face in the Telugu households for many years until his retirement in 2011.

Shanti Swaroop received numerous accolades throughout his career, including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. He leaves behind his wife and two sons. The Telugu public will always remember him fondly for his contribution to the world of news reading.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X