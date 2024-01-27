  • Menu
Republic Day Celebrations held in Press club in Hyderabad

Republic Day Celebrations held in Press club in Hyderabad
The 75th Republic Day celebrations took place in Press Club Hyderabad on Friday, with various individuals from the press club attending. L. Venugopala...

The 75th Republic Day celebrations took place in Press Club Hyderabad on Friday, with various individuals from the press club attending. L. Venugopala Naidu, the press club president, hoisted the national flag during the event. In his speech, he paid his respects to the portraits of national leaders and commended their contributions.

Several other notable figures, including R. Ravikant Reddy (Press Club Hyderabad General Secretary), C. Vanaja (Vice President), Chilukuri Hari Prasad and Ramesh Vaitla (Joint Secretaries), Bapu Rao and Maryada Ramadevi (Working Group members), and T. Srinivas, also participated in the celebrations.

