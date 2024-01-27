Live
- Arjun Dwivedi: Being on Rohit Shetty set feels like stepping into a dream world
- NASA spacecraft spots Japan's Moon lander on lunar surface
- Police arrests four accused in Delhi & UP, unearths Rs 60L money trail linked to Chinese nationals
- Magh Month 2024: Date, rituals, significance and important dos and don’ts to follow
- Basant Panchami 2024 date and time: Is Saraswati Puja on February 14 or 15? Know correct date and puja muhurat
- ‘David Warner’s faith in me has really helped,’ says Akif Raja as Gulf Giants challenge awaits
- Attack on ED: Trinamool divided over Sheikh Shahjahan
- Congress condemns Bobbili MLA comments against APCC chief YS Sharmila
- Rhino poachers arrested in Assam, arm and ammunition seized
- Karnataka man sodomises, kills 6-year-old boy; arrested
Just In
Republic Day Celebrations held in Press club in Hyderabad
Highlights
The 75th Republic Day celebrations took place in Press Club Hyderabad on Friday, with various individuals from the press club attending. L. Venugopala...
The 75th Republic Day celebrations took place in Press Club Hyderabad on Friday, with various individuals from the press club attending. L. Venugopala Naidu, the press club president, hoisted the national flag during the event. In his speech, he paid his respects to the portraits of national leaders and commended their contributions.
Several other notable figures, including R. Ravikant Reddy (Press Club Hyderabad General Secretary), C. Vanaja (Vice President), Chilukuri Hari Prasad and Ramesh Vaitla (Joint Secretaries), Bapu Rao and Maryada Ramadevi (Working Group members), and T. Srinivas, also participated in the celebrations.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS