Residents of low-lying areas in jitters as Musi brims

Hyderabad: With increasing water inflows, the flood gates of Himayat Sagar were opened, prompting alert for the residents in low lying areas near the Musi River. Moreover, heavy water flows on the roads in Puranapul and Moosarambagh areas have been observed.

The residents living along the riverbanks are feeling anxious and gearing up to confront the challenging situation. In wake of authorities opening gates of Himayat Sagar, water is being released. The situation has brought to halt the traffic at Moosarambagh, Jiyaguda-Puranapul and Chaderghat bridges.

The river Musi passing through the city has been receiving massive inflows from upstream. People residing in low-lying areas in the banks of Musi like Malakpet, Kishanbagh, Jiyaguda, Puranapul, MGBS, Chaderghat, Golnaka etc. are put on alert.

The low-lying areas in Malakpet - Chaderghat areas were inundated and water has been flowing from the lower bridge in Chaderghat. Water entered houses located along the river in Moosa Nagar, Padma Nagar and Shanker Nagar areas. Over 60 families near these areas were evacuated and shifted to safer places.

To assist affected residents, relief centres have been set up at Malakpet Circle - City Model School, Padma Nagar Community Hall, Afzal Nagar Community Hall, and Masjid at Shankar Nagar. And Arundhati Community Hall in Goshamahal Circle.

Apart from their houses getting submerged in water, the residents also witnessed loss of property as their vehicles and electronic items were fully damaged and residents are living in terror.

“The houses in the stretch were submerged in water and entire households were damaged,” said Mohammed Sarwar, a resident. “We residents took a few essentials while we are shifting to a safer place. Everything was damaged,” said Rajeshwari, a resident of Padma Nagar.

After the gates were lifted, and water flowed into Musi river, the authorities closed Jiyaguda road, lower bridge at Chaderghat and Moosarambagh bridge as a precautionary measure. Earlier, the Moosarambagh bridge was closed due to the high inflow of rainwater in the Musi River and the traffic is being stopped accordingly.

Traffic police placed barricades to prevent vehicles from entering the bridge at Moosarambagh and Puranapul. Moreover, the police have completely closed the Outer Service Road to traffic. After water entered some houses in PNT Colony, located on the banks of the Musi within the limits of the Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation, officials shifted the affected residents to safer places.

Officials, during their visit to the flood-affected areas, warned the public to remain alert and avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily.