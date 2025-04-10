Residents raise alarm as two lakes gasp for breath

Hyderabad: Residents of Nizampet and Gopanpally have raised alarm over the worsening condition of Pragathi Nagar Lake and Gopanpally Lake, attributing it to unchecked waste dumping and untreated sewage water that is directly released into the lakes, which is harming aquatic life.

Both lakes that were once home to birds of various species are now infested with mosquitoes, pigs and stray dogs. The surroundings of the lake have become a garbage dump yard. Butchers near the Pragathi Nagar lake process the meat and dump the waste into the lake. Due to this, bad odour has been emanating from it. Whereas at the Gopanpally lake, due to the apathy of the concerned departments, dead fish are seen floating and the water body resembles a green, foul-smelling cesspool.

A few residents of Gopanpally pointed out that the main problem of this is due to the direct release of untreated sewage water from the sewage treatment plant, which is not only deteriorating the aquatic life but also resulting in residents facing hardships and having to spend sleepless nights.

Sai Teja, a social activist, said, “Food waste scraps and fecal waste are being dumped into the lake, especially during nights. Despite submitting several representations to officials, no steps have been taken to solve the issue and the residents are facing hardships, as we are unable to commute from here and mosquito menace has increased. Also, last month, written instructions were given to Tashildar from the Irrigation Department, but till date no action was taken. Concerned departments should take responsibility and ensure prompt action.”