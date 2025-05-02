Residents reel under water shortage; officials pass the buck

Hyderabad: Drinking water shortage along with damaged water pipelines is a never-ending issue to the residents of Ahmadguda, Jawahar Nagar and Dammaiguda. Jawahar Nagar Municipality, GHMC and Hyderabad Water Board are blaming each other for the drinking water crisis.

The double bedroom beneficiaries in Ahmadguda are facing acute water crisis. First of all, the residents are already enduring hardship due to Jawahar Nagar dump yard which is located just 400 metres away, as it has severely polluted the groundwater. Along with the water issue, damaged drinking water pipelines have worsened the crisis, adding fuel to the fire. Authorities are caught in a dispute over whether the responsibility lies with the Dammaiguda Municipality or the Hyderabad Water Board.

This ongoing blame game has delayed repairs, further worsening the water supply situation. Official negligence has allowed the problem to escalate with each passing day.

A few residents of Ahmadguda, who are the beneficiaries of the double-bedroom housing scheme, have urged that the first step in addressing the crisis should be the relocation of the Jawahar Nagar dump yard. They also called for measures to reduce groundwater contamination, increase the drinking water supply, and expedite pipeline repairs. “The severe water crisis in the area has left people facing health hazards and struggling for survival,” said Raju, a resident.

“We have been living in fear for years due to the dump yard and the lack of adequate water caused by damaged pipelines. Despite sending multiple representations, no concrete solution has been provided by the concerned officials. We are left with no choice but to buy water cans,” said Suresh, another resident.

Sandeep, a social activist and resident of Dammaiguda, said, “We are exhausted from repeatedly raising the issue with the concerned departments — Dammaiguda Municipality and Hyderabad Water Board — but they keep passing the buck, claiming the issue doesn’t fall under their jurisdiction. It would be better if the state government intervened urgently to alleviate this unbearable situation and safeguard the lives of its citizens. Failure to act will only worsen the crisis, pushing residents further into despair.”

On the condition of anonymity, an officer of Hyderabad Water Board, stated, “The State government has ordered the release of 10 lakh litres of water for the area. However, this falls drastically short, as the residents’ requirement is of 27 lakh litres.”