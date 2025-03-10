  • Menu
Restoration of cancelled trains
Hyderabad: South Central Railway on Sunday has planned to restore a few trains that were temporarily cancelled earlier and will be restored from Monday.

Train no-67779 (Kacheguda-Nadikude), train no-67780 (Nadikude –Kacheguda), which was earlier cancelled, will be restored from March 10 and Train no – 67781 (Kacheguda – Mahububagar) will ply every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Services of train no- 67782 (Mahubnagar – Kacheguda) will be restored from March 10 and 11 and it will ply daily.

