- North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles as South Korea, US launch joint military drills
- BJP MLAs disrupt Jharkhand Assembly over law and order, Question Hour adjourned
- NSE Clearing retains Crisil’s highest credit rating for 17th year in a row
- Harley’s Fine Baking Celebrates International Women’s Day
- Hundreds of people march in Taiwan to commemorate Tibetan Uprising Day
- Worst seems to be over for Indian markets, GDP growth to rebound: Goldman Sachs
- Jadeja bags best fielding medal after Champions trophy victory
- 2-day national meet on NEP 2020 commences at NSU
- Cheques worth Rs 48.6 L disbursed under CMRF
- Sidhu and Gambhir's Poetic Banter and Bhangra Challenge
Restoration of cancelled trains
South Central Railway on Sunday has planned to restore a few trains that were temporarily cancelled earlier and will be restored from Monday.
Train no-67779 (Kacheguda-Nadikude), train no-67780 (Nadikude –Kacheguda), which was earlier cancelled, will be restored from March 10 and Train no – 67781 (Kacheguda – Mahububagar) will ply every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Services of train no- 67782 (Mahubnagar – Kacheguda) will be restored from March 10 and 11 and it will ply daily.
