Retired Telangana State Employee Wins Gold at National Powerlifting Competition

Sonipat City, Haryana: Shri Perumalla Pradeep Kumar, a retired Assistant Accounts Officer from the Rachakonda Commissionerate, recently made headlines by clinching a gold medal at the National Level Powerlifting Competition held in Sonipat City, Haryana. The event took place from September 13 to September 16, 2024, and featured participants from across the country.

Competing in the 83 kg weight category for the Masters - 3 division, Pradeep Kumar delivered an impressive performance, lifting a total of 390 kg to secure first place. His remarkable achievement not only highlights his dedication to the sport but also brings pride to the Telangana State Police Department and the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

In a ceremony honoring his accomplishment, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Shri G. Sudhir Babu (I.P.S) felicitated Pradeep Kumar, commending him for his success. The Commissioner expressed hopes that Kumar would continue to excel in future competitions and further elevate the reputation of the Telangana State Police Department.

Pradeep Kumar’s victory serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing that retirement can be a new beginning for pursuing personal passions and setting new milestones.