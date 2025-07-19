Rev up land acquisition for road projects: Sridhar Babu to officials

Hyderabad: In a decisive push for infrastructure development, Ranga Reddy district in-charge Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu convened a high-level review meeting on Friday at the Secretariat to expedite forest land acquisition required for several major road projects.

The minister reviewed progress on two significant projects: a six-lane corridor between Bachupally and Gandimaisamma, and a connecting route from Bahadurpally through Dulapally to Kompally. Sridhar Babu directed senior officials to accelerate the acquisition and transfer of both forest and non-forest lands, stressing that all necessary procedures must be completed on a war footing to enable groundbreaking ceremonies in the first week of September.

Top officials including Chief Principal Conservator of Forests Suvarna, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Nawaz, the GHMC Additional Commissioner, Kompally Municipal Commissioner, and the Medchal Additional Collector participated in the meeting.

A total of 19 acres of forest land have been earmarked for transfer. The Minister instructed that all first-phase formalities related to this handover must be concluded within the stipulated deadline. He further emphasized the need for a compassionate approach while acquiring private land and disbursing compensation, urging authorities to ensure that the requisite funds for compensation are readily available.

Forest department officials briefed the Minister that Stage-1 clearance for forest land diversion on the Bahadurpally–Kompally road has already been secured, and the process for the Bachupally–Gandimaisamma route is nearing completion.

Additionally, Sridhar Babu called for expedited completion of other priority works, including the Subhash Nagar pipeline and the St. Ann’s School access road, directing revenue and municipal officials to fast-track these projects.

The Minister noted that the completion of these road networks will benefit residents across eight legislative constituencies, providing a major boost to regional connectivity and improving access for thousands of citizens.