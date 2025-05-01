Revanth goes all guns blazing against KCR, dares for debate

Hyderabad: Continuing his tirade against BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy dared the opposition leader for a debate on the issues raised in the recent Warangal public meeting. The Chief Minister demanded the BRS leader to disclose the details of the schemes which were scrapped by the Congress government.

Speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Basaveshwara here on Wednesday, the CM said that the government helped the BRS by providing RTC buses for the party’s silver jubilee celebrations. People would have appreciated it if the BRS leader praised the good things done by the government and raised public issues in the public meeting. Instead, the former CM made wild allegations that the present government dumped some schemes.

Revanth Reddy challenged KCR to disclose the details of the schemes which were not under implementation. “Let us discuss development and welfare schemes. I am ready for debate on Kaleshwaram, free buses, loan waiver, Rythu Bandhu, 60,000 jobs, SC classification and caste census.

Which of these should we discuss? KCR should tell whether he is ready for debate. KCR could not even mention his name in the Warangal public meeting,” he pointed out.

Further, the Chief Minister slammed KCR for not playing a strong opposition leader and instead sleeping in the farmhouse. The BRS leader has been drawing salary and allowances without coming out of the farmhouse. As the Leader of the Opposition, KCR took Rs 65 lakh and used government vehicles and police security. The system of opposition would exist effectively only when the opposition leader pointed out the shortcomings in the decisions taken by the ruling party, he said.

Revanth Reddy also took strong exception to KCR’s statement that Congress was the first big villain of Telangana state. “KCR looted Telangana for 10 years and had no right to criticise the Congress,” he affirmed.