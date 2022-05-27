Revanth poses nine questions to PM Modi

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the State to take part in a programme at ISB and posed nine questions to him.

In his letter, Revanth told the Prime Minister that he was bringing the aspirations of the people of Telangana through his questions. Stating that they made several allegations of corruption in the construction of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) and sought an inquiry into them, he asked Modi if the friendship between him and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had prevented him from ordering an inquiry into their allegations?

He told the PM that his party's national president JP Nadda also made the same allegations against the CM on the issue. He also asked Narendra Modi as to what happened to his promise of establishing a turmeric board at Armur of Nizamabad district? He asked PM as to why he was not responding against the alleged irregularities that took place in Naini coal mine block from Odisha due to the presence of his friend KCR's family members? Reddy asked Modi as to what happened to his promise of doubling the income of farmers through agriculture? He also asked Modi as to why the famous and historic temple of the State Bhadrachalam was not included in Ramayan circuit development scheme?

He asked the PM as to what happened to his promises of the establishment of ITIR project in the State capital and establishment of Kazipet coach factory and Bayyaram steel factory? Reddy asked PM to answer as to how the railway coach factory and Bayyaram steel factory were shifted to Maharashtra from Telangana? He alleged that the PM was not taking any action on the issue of injustice to the State in Krishna river water due to his friendship with CM KCR and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He asked the PM as to why he did not establish tribal university in Telangana despite making a promise to do so in AP Reorganisation Act? Reddy said the PM should answer the questions posed by him during the latter's State visit. He demanded the Prime Minister to withdraw his insulting comments made in Parliament against the people of Telangana during his State visit.

Meanwhile, responding to PM Modi's speech at Begumpet airport, Revanth said that the speech was aimed at cheating the people of the State once again. Referring to the statement of Modi that he would turn Hyderabad into a technological hub, he said it was laughable that Modi, who cancelled the prestigious ITIR project of the State, was now promising to turn State into a technological hub. He made it clear that Modi's speech was full of hunger for power in Telangana.